Food for drama

Shobhaa De's book oscillates between the sombre and serious and is delightful in its description of everything Bengali

Insatiable: My Hunger for Life Author: Shobhaa Dé Publisher: HarperCollins Pages: 283 Price: Rs 699 It was to be expected that Shobhaa Dé would usher in her 75th birthday with a book. Ten years ago, over a coffee meeting at what used to be the All American Diner, a popular breakfast spot now called Habitat Hub at India Habitat Centre in Delhi, she’d said, “I am always writing a book