Delhi Metro to add 13 new stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

Delhi Metro to add 13 new stations, Cabinet okays ₹12,000 cr for expansion

The project will take the metro network beyond the 400-km mark, up from the current 395 km which serves over 6.5 million commuters across NCR

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the expansion of Delhi’s Metro network at a cost of ₹12,015 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The approval covers Delhi Metro’s Phase V(A) project, which includes three new corridors spanning a combined length of 16.076 km. The project will be funded by the Centre, the Delhi government and international funding agencies. Once completed, the additions will take the Metro network beyond the 400-km mark, from the current 395 km. The Delhi Metro currently serves around 6.5 million commuters across the National Capital Region (NCR).  

Approved Metro corridors 

  • RK Ashram Marg–Indraprastha (9.913 km): An extension of the Botanical Garden–RK Ashram Marg corridor, this stretch will improve connectivity between west, north and old Delhi and central Delhi, including the Central Vista area.
  • Aerocity–Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal 1 (2.263 km): An extension of the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, providing Metro access to the domestic airport terminal.
  • Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj (3.9 km): Also extending the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, this section will strengthen links to southern Delhi neighbourhoods such as Tughlakabad, Saket and Kalindi Kunj.

 

Topics : Delhi Metro Union Cabinet BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

