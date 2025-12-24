Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Avinya launch: Know expected price, timeline, features and more

Tata Avinya launch: Know expected price, timeline, features and more

By the end of 2026, Tata Motors plans to introduce its high-end Avinya EV, which is based on a brand-new Gen 3 EV, in India. With a retail strategy, this effort seeks a significant market share

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Avinya launch Date: In the next five years, Tata Motors plans to introduce five new electric vehicles. Additionally, Tata Motors gave information regarding the introduction of their much-anticipated Avinya electric car in India, which was initially displayed earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo. 
 
As part of the company's next phase of electric mobility growth in the domestic market, the EV car will come ahead of many competitors. Tata Motors declared that it will enter the luxury electric passenger vehicle market with the launch of the Avinya EV by the end of 2026. 
 
Tata Motors will launch the Avinya as it increases the range of electric vehicles it offers and makes significant investments in new products, platforms, and infrastructure for charging.
 

Tata Avinya 'features'

Tata Motors' Gen 3 electric vehicle architecture, a skateboard-style platform intended exclusively for battery-electric vehicles, is reportedly the basis for Tata Avinya. This platform was created by the corporation to provide more software integration, quicker charging, and a longer driving range. 
 
Additionally, the architecture enables greater component packaging and increased structural efficiency, which Tata plans to apply to all upcoming electric vehicles. 

Tata Avinya 'expected' price

It is premature to discuss the pricing of the car at this stage. Although it is expected that the on-road cost in Mumbai would be between Rs 22 lakh and Rs 35 lakh. In order to maximise cabin space, the Avinya is anticipated to have a flat floor plan. With a lounge-style environment and little physical clutter, the design will take a minimalist approach. 

Tata Avinya competitors

With a staggering 66% market share, Tata Motors is the unchallenged leader in India's electric transition. The company's EV sales have already exceeded the Rs 2.5 lakh crore milestone. 
 
With the Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV in its existing portfolio, Tata hopes to have a consistent 45–50% market share as the segment expands. 
 
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), mentioned, "We will make electric vehicles available across all segments to accelerate mainstream adoption".
 

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

