Christmas bank holidays: Banks to stay shut up to five days in many states

Christmas bank holidays: Banks to stay shut up to five days in many states

For Christmas Eve in 2025, banks in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya will be closed on December 24. On December 25, however, all banks nationwide will observe a holiday in observance of Christmas

Christmas 2025 bank holiday

Bank holiday: Is bank open or closed on Christmas 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank holidays Tomorrow: Banks across India will observe a series of public and regional holidays during the Christmas week, with some states witnessing closures for as many as five days, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday schedule.
 
This means that while banks in some states will operate normally on some dates, they will remain closed on others. Christmas, which falls on December 25, is the only pan-India bank holiday, during which all public and private sector banks will remain closed. 

Upcoming bank holidays in December 2025

December 24: Christmas Eve- Banks will stay shut in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong.
 
December 25: Christmas- Banks will be shut nationwide.

December 26: Christmas Celebration- Banks will stay shut in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.
December 27: Christmas- Banks will be shut in Kohima only.
December 30: Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah- Banks will be shut in Shillong only.
December 31: New Year’s Eve/Imoinu Iratpa- Banks will be shut in Aizawl and Imphal. 

More about the Christmas bank holiday 2025

Starting on December 24, many North-eastern states will observe the bank holidays for consecutive days. Customers can still use ATMs, UPI, mobile banking, and net banking to access services during bank holidays. 
 
However, services governed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, including cheque clearing and over-the-counter transactions, will not be available on bank holidays. 
 
Customers are encouraged to check their respective state-wise bank holiday calendars and complete essential transactions in advance to ensure a hassle-free festive season. 
 

Topics : Christmas Reserve Bank of India Christmastime Jesus Christ Christmas in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

