Harnessing the power of martyrdom

To find an answer, Ms Rashid investigates the Pakistan Army’s memorial ceremonies —the author calls them “spectacles of mourning” —that it organises on the occasion of Youm-e-Difa (YeD) each year. This is easy, given that the government has already transformed the country into a militaristic state, with public spaces used for the display of various types of killing machines, such as machine guns, fighter aircraft, and, ludicrously, scaled down copies of the hills where Pakistan conducted its first nuclear tests. Pakistan Day is celebrated on March 23 each year with a military parade to mark the anniversary of the Lahore Resolution by the All India Muslim League in 1940.

Citing government figures, the author reveals that an average of 130,000 young men apply to join the army each year, of which only 38,000 are selected. The voluntary nature of enlistment into the non-conscription Pakistani military is often explained as stemming from economic deprivation. Another reason cited is historical: The lack of employment options in the Pakistan Army’s traditional recruiting grounds — the rain-fed hilly tracts of Punjab. However, the key question that the book seeks to answer is: How does the military retain its attraction for employment seekers even though it all but guarantees the death of its subjects?