Enigmas of independence

The book forces us to think about the history of those four days of celebration, not just as jubilation, which, though essential, did not provide the complete story. Consequent to this approach, the book points to several unsettling facets of the four chosen days. Most significantly, for an “overwhelming number of people” across northern and eastern India (which was “divided”), the “event signified Partition (vibhajan or batwara) rather than the coming of Independence (azadi).”

There are several facets of Indian history that are forgotten, and celebrations in 2021-22 sometimes made it appear as though the occasion had never been commemorated and celebrated previously. Readers may have appreciated more detail of celebrations in 1972. These celebrations were marked by a special midnight session of Parliament, with 27 surviving members of the Constituent Assembly present in the Visitors’ Gallery. One of the high points of the 1972 celebrations was the unveiling of the portrait of B R Ambedkar in the Central Hall, ending allegations that the contributions to the freedom movement of those other than iconic Congress leaders had been neglected. Importantly, Indira Gandhi in her speech conjoined the present and past. Referring to the 1971 military victory, she did not claim it as hers, instead wording it as a military victory of “noble ideas that India cherished all these years.”