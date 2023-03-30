Home / Book / Inside Narasimha Rao's PMO

Inside Narasimha Rao's PMO

Many books have been written on P V Narasimha Rao, but the latest one is unique because of the author's proximity to the PM

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
India’s Tipping Point: The View from 7 Race Course Road Author: S Narendra Publisher: Bloomsbury Pages: 210 Price: Rs 699 It could have happened to anyone, but the incident makes the book. In 1995, Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was to make a statement about the autonomy of Jammu & Kashmir ahead of elections in the state. There was no enthusiasm in his cabinet for the proposal but Rao was determ

Topics :BOOK REVIEWLiterature

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

