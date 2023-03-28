Home / Book / Party time in China

Party time in China

"The Party Leads All" offers an in-depth perspective on the changes underway under Xi Jinping and how they could affect China in the long term

Business Standard
Premium
Party time in China

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us

The Party Leads All: The Evolving Role of the Chinese Communist Party Editors: Jacques Delisle & Guobin Yang Publisher: Brookings Institution Press Price: $46.70 This timely volume attempts to discuss

Topics :Book readingBOOK REVIEWLiteratureXi JinpingChina Communist Party

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Also Read

Valley of Words Book Awards: 'Tagore & Gandhi' wins in English non-fiction

India's tryst with parliamentary democracy

The Raja of Big Things

Living the life, energy efficiently

The Emperor syndrome

An incomplete history of the CIA

Everything, everywhere in one big book

Next Story