Home / Book / Interrogating Nehruvian ideals of India

Interrogating Nehruvian ideals of India

Taylor Sherman's book challenges the widely held belief that Nehru was solely responsible for shaping India's history and argues his guiding principles were nothing more than myths

Nitin Desai
Premium
Interrogating Nehruvian ideals of India

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Nehru’s India: A History in Seven Myths
Author: Taylor C Sherman
Publisher: Princeton University Press

Also Read

Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

The professor's chronicle of reforms

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

Nokia 8210 4G review: A good feature phone with mix of old and new features

A devotee in the backroom

A novice from the court of St James

Hunting for the real Shakespeare

The shadow of Xi Jinping, misinformation and hurt religious sentiments

Beyond the LGBTQIA+ stereotypes

Topics :NehruBookBOOK REVIEW

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story