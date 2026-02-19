Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Kospi hits new high
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday: The GIFT Nifty indicated gains for the Nifty 50 index at open. Asia-Pacific shares rose in holiday-thin trade
SI Reporter New Delhi
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, February 19, 2026: Indian markets will likely start Thursday with gains as indicated by the GIFT Nifty The futures were trading 32 points higher at 25,860 as of 8:37 AM
Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade on Thursday with the South Korea's Kospi hitting a fresh high. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the South Korea's Kospi rose 1 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, so far on Thursday. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remained shut for the ocassion of Lunar New Year holidays.Overnight, the US indices ended higher as gains in key technology stocks supported. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.56 and 0.26 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.78 per cent higher. In the commodities, oil prices extended gains in Asia session on geopolitical concern. Brent oil futures price jumped 4 per cent in the previous session as traders priced in potential conflict between US and Iran after the talks concluded in Geneva without a break through, as per Reuters report. Gold and silver futures erased gain in the holiday-thin trade on Thursday. Prices of both metals increased in the previous session on rising geopolitical concerns, while traders assessed US Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The gold and silver futures were trading 0.32 per cent and 0.51 per cent down, respectively.
IPO TodayYashhtej Industries (India)'s initial public offer (IPO) will enter its second day. The IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹88.88 crore. The allotment for the Yashhtej Industries (India) IPO is expected to be finalised on February 23. The tentative listing date is on February 25. Meanwhile, Marushika Technology Limited will list on National Stock Exchange and BSE on Thursday.
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty trades at 25,860
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points higher at 25,860 as of 8:37 AM.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analyst suggests Nifty strategy; bets on Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, L&T Fin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends Nifty strategy, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, and L&T Finance stocks to buy; check details here.
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures fall at Asia session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold future prices gave up gains from the previous session on Thursday morning. In the previous session, the precious metal prices increased as traders fear a potential conflict between the US and Iran. They also assessed the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook after the release of Federal Open Market Committee January meeting minutes, which showed officials are divided whether another rate hike is required or not
Gold futures were trading 0.38 per cent down at $4,991.31 an ounce.
Gold futures were trading 0.38 per cent down at $4,991.31 an ounce.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades above $70-per-barrel mark on geopolitical concern
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading above $70-per-barrel mark in the Asia session as traders priced in possible supply disruption from the Middle East on rising tension between US and Iran. Both the countries concluded their second round of talks without any decisive breakthrough, which sparked fears of another military action in Iran from the US, as per agencies report.
Brent crude jumped over 4 per cent in the previous session. As of 8:16 AM, Brent crude was trading 0.37 per cent higher at $70.49 per barrel.
Brent crude jumped over 4 per cent in the previous session. As of 8:16 AM, Brent crude was trading 0.37 per cent higher at $70.49 per barrel.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi hits new high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: South Korea's Kospi jumped 3 per cent to a fresh high on Thursday, buoyed by overnight gains in technology giants on Wall Street. The index was trading 2.9 per cent higher at 5,671.53 as of 8:07 AM.
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 8:01 AM IST