Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start; Kospi hits new high

Asia-Pacific markets gained in early trade on Thursday with the South Korea's Kospi hitting a fresh high. Japan's Nikkei 225 and the South Korea's Kospi rose 1 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, so far on Thursday. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remained shut for the ocassion of Lunar New Year holidays.

The GIFT Nifty was trading 32 points higher at 25,860 as of 8:37 AM.

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends Nifty strategy, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, and L&T Finance stocks to buy; check details here

Gold future prices gave up gains from the previous session on Thursday morning. In the previous session, the precious metal prices increased as traders fear a potential conflict between the US and Iran. They also assessed the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook after the release of Federal Open Market Committee January meeting minutes, which showed officials are divided whether another rate hike is required or not

Gold futures were trading 0.38 per cent down at $4,991.31 an ounce.



Gold futures were trading 0.38 per cent down at $4,991.31 an ounce.

Brent crude was trading above $70-per-barrel mark in the Asia session as traders priced in possible supply disruption from the Middle East on rising tension between US and Iran. Both the countries concluded their second round of talks without any decisive breakthrough, which sparked fears of another military action in Iran from the US, as per agencies report.

Brent crude jumped over 4 per cent in the previous session. As of 8:16 AM, Brent crude was trading 0.37 per cent higher at $70.49 per barrel.



Brent crude jumped over 4 per cent in the previous session. As of 8:16 AM, Brent crude was trading 0.37 per cent higher at $70.49 per barrel.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 3 per cent to a fresh high on Thursday, buoyed by overnight gains in technology giants on Wall Street. The index was trading 2.9 per cent higher at 5,671.53 as of 8:07 AM.