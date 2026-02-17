T20 WC 2026 Super 8 - Teams qualified, full schedule, timings, points table

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: All you need to know about Super 8 round
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is just a few matches away from moving into the Super 8 stage, with seven teams already securing their spots in the next round, which begins on February 21.
Super 8 qualification rules
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification criteria
Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super 8 stage.
The top two sides in every group will be determined by their standings on the points table.
Teams qualified for Super 8 round
West Indies
India
South Africa
England
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe
Super 8 round pre-seeding
Group X
Group Y
India (X1)
England (Y1)
Australia/Zimbabwe (X2)
New Zealand (Y2)
West Indies (X3)
Pakistan (Y3)
South Africa (X4)
Sri Lanka (Y4)
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super points table
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 super 8 schedule
Date
Day
Match
Time
Venue
21st Feb
Saturday
Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands)
19:00:00
Premadasa, Colombo
22nd Feb
Sunday
Y1 (England) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka)
15:00:00
Kandy
Sunday
India (X1) vs South Africa (X4)
19:00:00
Ahmedabad
23rd Feb
Monday
X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X3 (West Indies)
19:00:00
Mumbai
24th Feb
Tuesday
Y1 (England) vs Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands)
19:00:00
Kandy
25th Feb
Wednesday
Y2 (New Zealand) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka)
19:00:00
Premadasa, Colombo
26th Feb
Thursday
X3 (West Indies) vs X4 (South Africa)
15:00:00
Ahmedabad
Thursday
X1 (India) vs X2 (Zimbabwe)
19:00:00
Chennai
27th Feb
Friday
Y1 (England) vs Y2 (New Zealand)
19:00:00
Premadasa, Colombo
28th Feb
Saturday
Y3 (Pakistan/USA/Netherlands) vs Y4 (Sri Lanka)
19:00:00
Kandy
01/03/01
Sunday
X2 (Zimbabwe) vs X4 (South Africa)
15:00:00
Delhi
Sunday
X1 (India) vs X3 (West Indies)
19:00:00
Kolkata
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 SUPER 8 Group 1 (G1) Pre-Seeding
Position
Team
Played (P)
Won (W)
Lost (L)
No Result (NR)
Points (Pts)
Net Run Rate (NRR)
1
ZIM
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
RSA
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
WI
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
IND
0
0
0
0
0
0
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group stage point table
T20 WC SUPER 8 Group 2 (G2) Pre-Seeding
Position
Team
Played (P)
Won (W)
Lost (L)
No Result (NR)
Points (Pts)
Net Run Rate (NRR)
1
Y3 (PAK)
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
NZ
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
ENG
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
SL
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group A
POS
TEAM
PLAYED
WON
LOST
N/R
TIED
Net RR
POINTS
Q
India
3
3
0
0
0
3.05
6
2
USA
4
2
2
0
0
0.788
4
3
Pakistan
3
2
1
0
0
-0.403
4
4
Netherlands
3
1
2
0
0
-1.352
2
5
Namibia
3
0
3
0
0
-2.443
0
Group B
POS
TEAM
PLAYED
WON
LOST
N/R
TIED
Net RR
POINTS
Q
Sri Lanka
3
3
0
0
0
2.462
6
Q
Zimbabwe
3
2
0
1
0
1.984
5
3
Australia (E)
3
1
2
0
0
0.414
2
4
Ireland (E)
4
1
2
1
0
0.15
3
5
Oman (E)
3
0
3
0
0
-4.546
0
Group C
POS
TEAM
PLAYED
WON
LOST
N/R
TIED
Net RR
POINTS
Q
West Indies
3
3
0
0
0
1.82
6
Q
England
4
3
1
0
0
0.201
6
3
Scotland (E)
3
1
2
0
0
0.359
2
4
Italy (E)
3
1
2
0
0
-0.588
2
5
Nepal (E)
3
0
3
0
0
-1.942
0
Group D
POS
TEAM
PLAYED
WON
LOST
N/R
TIED
Net RR
POINTS
Q
South Africa
3
3
0
0
0
1.477
6
Q
New Zealand
4
3
1
0
0
1.227
6
3
Afghanistan (E)
3
1
2
0
0
-0.215
2
4
United Arab Emirates (E)
3
1
2
0
0
-0.797
2
5
Canada (E)
3
0
3
0
0
-1.865
0
