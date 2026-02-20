India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 5: Key sessions, speakers to track today

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its last day on Friday, with several prominent business figures and global leaders, including Sundar Pichai, Mathias Cormann, Salil Parikh and Dario Amodei, scheduled to speak at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A leaders’ declaration is also set to be adopted at the Summit today, reaffirming collective commitments and setting out a common roadmap for global AI governance and cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Summit on Thursday and welcomed global leaders. The event has drawn more than 500 AI leaders, including over 100 founders and chief executive officers (CEOs), 150 academicians and researchers, and nearly 400 chief technical officers.

Here's a look at key leaders who will be addressing the Summit on Friday:

Keynote speakers

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google

Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, OECD

Raj Reddy, Turing Award–winning AI Pioneer Professor Emeritus, Carnegie Mellon University

Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco Inc

Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of SEB and Saab

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm

Ebba Busch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy & Business, Sweden

Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, Sarvam AI

Thomas Scheider, Ambassador, Vice-Director and Co-Director of International Relations (OFCOM), Switzerland

Vivek Mahajan, CTO, Fujitsu

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group

Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare

Vijay Shekar Sharma, CEO, Paytm

Ananya Birla, Birla AI Labs

Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, AVSM, SM, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Information Systems & Training)

Sara Hooker, Co-founder, Adaption Labs

Aadit Palicha - CEO and Co-Founder pf Zepto

Key panels to track

Data sovereignty

Speakers include Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services; Nasubo Ongoma, Chief Operating Officer of Qhala; and Seema Ambastha, CEO of L&T Vyoma.

From pilots to population: Scaling AI for inclusive impact

Speakers include Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the International Telecommunication Union; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys; Shankar Maruwada of EkStep Foundation; and Trevor Mundel of the Gates Foundation.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will also be addressing the Summit at 11.30 am in a session titled 'AI for the good of all – Brazilian perspectives on the future of AI'. Apart from that, Indian ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitin Prasada, Jayant Chaudhary, Revanth Reddy, Devendra Fadnavis and others will also speak at the AI Impact Summit.

What happened on Day 4

The fourth day of the Summit brought together some of the world’s leading technology and business figures to outline their vision for the future of AI. PM Modi presented a national AI governance roadmap, while global technology leaders detailed plans on investment, infrastructure and policy priorities.

Key announcements on Thursday ranged from sovereign AI models and large-scale corporate investment plans to workforce reskilling initiatives and international commitments aimed at guiding the development and deployment of advanced AI systems.