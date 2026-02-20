Friday, February 20, 2026 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 5: Key sessions, speakers to track today

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 5: Key sessions, speakers to track today

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Some of the key speakers today include Sundar Pichai, Aadit Palicha, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Dario Amodei

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will also be addressing the Summit at 11.30 am in a session titled 'AI for the good of all – Brazilian perspectives on the future of AI'. | Image: Khalid Anzar

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 enters its last day on Friday, with several prominent business figures and global leaders, including Sundar Pichai, Mathias Cormann, Salil Parikh and Dario Amodei, scheduled to speak at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
 
A leaders’ declaration is also set to be adopted at the Summit today, reaffirming collective commitments and setting out a common roadmap for global AI governance and cooperation.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the Summit on Thursday and welcomed global leaders. The event has drawn more than 500 AI leaders, including over 100 founders and chief executive officers (CEOs), 150 academicians and researchers, and nearly 400 chief technical officers.
 
 
Here's a look at key leaders who will be addressing the Summit on Friday:

Keynote speakers

  • Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google
  • Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General, OECD
  • Raj Reddy, Turing Award–winning AI Pioneer Professor Emeritus, Carnegie Mellon University
  • Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer, Cisco Inc
  • Marcus Wallenberg, Chairman of SEB and Saab
  • Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm
  • Ebba Busch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy & Business, Sweden
  • Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan, Sarvam AI
  • Thomas Scheider, Ambassador, Vice-Director and Co-Director of International Relations (OFCOM), Switzerland
  • Vivek Mahajan, CTO, Fujitsu
  • Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group
  • Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare
  • Vijay Shekar Sharma, CEO, Paytm
  • Ananya Birla, Birla AI Labs
  • Lt Gen Vipul Shinghal, AVSM, SM, Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Information Systems & Training)
  • Sara Hooker, Co-founder, Adaption Labs
  • Aadit Palicha - CEO and Co-Founder pf Zepto

Key panels to track

Data sovereignty 

Also Read

Board of Peace meet, Trump, India

India attends 1st meet of Trump's 'Board of Peace' on Gaza as observer

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric plans to cut store count to 550 amid market share slump

Pax Silica

India to formally join US-led Pax Silica effort on AI, supply chains today

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' levels again despite rising mercury

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump plans 'Tech Corps' to promote AI abroad, gain edge over China

Speakers include Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services; Nasubo Ongoma, Chief Operating Officer of Qhala; and Seema Ambastha, CEO of L&T Vyoma.
 
From pilots to population: Scaling AI for inclusive impact 
Speakers include Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the International Telecommunication Union; Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys; Shankar Maruwada of EkStep Foundation; and Trevor Mundel of the Gates Foundation.
 
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will also be addressing the Summit at 11.30 am in a session titled 'AI for the good of all – Brazilian perspectives on the future of AI'. Apart from that, Indian ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Jitin Prasada, Jayant Chaudhary, Revanth Reddy, Devendra Fadnavis and others will also speak at the AI Impact Summit.
 

What happened on Day 4

The fourth day of the Summit brought together some of the world’s leading technology and business figures to outline their vision for the future of AI. PM Modi presented a national AI governance roadmap, while global technology leaders detailed plans on investment, infrastructure and policy priorities.
 
Key announcements on Thursday ranged from sovereign AI models and large-scale corporate investment plans to workforce reskilling initiatives and international commitments aimed at guiding the development and deployment of advanced AI systems.

More From This Section

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

AI Summit day 5: Traffic curbs on key Delhi roads today; check details

India, UAE, Abu Dhabi crown prince, PM Modi

India, UAE ties deepen as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends AI Impact Summit

PM modi, Lula da silva, modi silva, AI summit

Brazilian Prez hails AI Summit, says digital world returned to its homeland

AI Summit, India AI Impact Summit 2026

Tharoor praises AI Summit, says some glitches can happen at any large event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is flanked by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai (left) and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi on Thursday. Also in the frame are Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (sixth from right) and other global

AI Impact Summit: PM Narendra Modi puts MANAV at heart of AI vision

Topics : Artificial intelligence India AI Impact Summit Latest Technology News BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance