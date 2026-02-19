Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340. Image Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,55,230 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.
 
  

Also Read

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,59,900

Commodity prices

Gold, silver, tea, coffee, oil: Commodity price rally over, say analysts

metals, commodity, steel prices

Nifty Metal slips 2%; InCred downgrades Hindalco, Nalco to 'Reduce'

Gold and silver

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,430; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,67,900

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold edges lower as traders lock in gains after rally above $5,000 an ounce

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,290 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.
 
US gold prices edged lower on Thursday after a more than 2 gain in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed ahead of a key inflation report due later â this week that could provide more cues on the US interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold dipped 0.4 to $4,961.57 per ounce by 0112 GMT, after gaining 2.1 in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.6 at $4,981.
 
Spot silver eased 0.5 to $76.83 per ounce after dropping more than 5 on Wednesday. Spot platinum edged 0.1 down to $2,069.35 per ounce, while palladium lost 0.5 to $1,707.53.
 
 (with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

aa

Discount on Venezuelan oil to Indian refiners shrinks to lowest on recordpremium

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Volatility in gold prices has not deterred buyers, says Titan MD Chawla

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi floats proposal to revamp ETF price band framework

Topics : Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance