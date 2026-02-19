Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,54,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,55,230 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,340.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,290 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,490.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.

US gold prices edged lower on Thursday after a more than 2 gain in the previous session, as the US dollar firmed ahead of a key inflation report due later â this week that could provide more cues on the US interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold dipped 0.4 to $4,961.57 per ounce by 0112 GMT, after gaining 2.1 in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery were down 0.6 at $4,981.

Spot silver eased 0.5 to $76.83 per ounce after dropping more than 5 on Wednesday. Spot platinum edged 0.1 down to $2,069.35 per ounce, while palladium lost 0.5 to $1,707.53.

(with inputs from Reuters)