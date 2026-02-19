Stocks to buy today: Analyst suggests Prime Focus, GMDC and one other stock

Stocks to Buy today: Recommended by Kunal Kamble, Bonanza

Prime Focus

Prime Focus is exhibiting strong bullish momentum after breaking above the ₹280 resistance zone and sustaining near ₹285 with healthy volumes. The stock is trading well above its key moving averages, confirming a solid uptrend. Recent price action shows higher highs and higher lows, reflecting consistent buying interest. An RSI reading of around 67 indicates strong momentum, although it is nearing overbought levels, suggesting strength with caution.

Buy range: ₹285

Stop-loss: ₹258

Target: ₹330

Choice International

Choice International is showing signs of a bullish breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, with price closing near ₹795 and supported by rising volumes. The stock has defended the ascending trendline around ₹770–775, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. It is trading above short-term moving averages, suggesting improving momentum. RSI near 55 reflects a strengthening bullish bias without being overbought, leaving room for further upside.

Buy range: ₹795

Stop-loss: ₹746

Target: ₹892

Gujarat Mineral Development Corpn

GMDC is trading within a rising channel and has recently rebounded from the lower trendline support near ₹545–550, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. The stock is holding above key moving averages, reflecting medium-term trend strength. Increased volume during upward moves suggests accumulation. The RSI near 54 shows improving momentum with room for further upside.

Buy range: ₹577

Stop-loss: ₹539

Target: ₹654

(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)