K Ganesh's book offers insights to navigate modern business complexities

Mastering Disruption: A Practical Guide to Understanding New-Age Business Models Author: K Ganesh Publisher: Penguin Pages: 224 Price: Rs 399 K Ganesh's book is a well-crafted manual, designed to provide both theoretical insights and practical advice on navigating the ever-changing business environment. The author's background as an entrepreneur, investor, and educator at institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and the Indian School of Business lends the book an authoritative voice. He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and has been closely associated with startups such as BigBasket, and Bluestone. His multifaceted experience in the business world combined with his academic prowess makes this book an indispensable resource for both aspiring entrepreneurs and established business leaders.

The central theme of Mastering Disruption: A Practical Guide to Understanding New-Age Business Models is the concept of disruption itself and how it applies to many different business models. Mr Ganesh explains how traditional business models are being upended by innovative startups and technology-driven enterprises. He illustrates the transformative power of disruptive technologies and strategies through a series of case studies and real-world examples.

One of the book’s strengths lies in its structured approach to understanding disruption. He walks the reader through a large variety of business models that the current information age has made possible, while breaking down complex concepts, making it easier for readers to grasp the underlying principles. He describes the working principles of platforms and marketplaces, for example, and gives current Indian examples, delineating the key metrics for each model. He emphasises the importance of agility, adaptability, and foresight in responding to disruptive forces. The book encourages readers to think critically about their business models and to embrace change as an opportunity rather than a threat.

Mr Ganesh’s book is not just a theoretical exploration of disruption; it is also a practical guide filled with actionable strategies based on the metrics important for each business model. He provides a road map for businesses to identify the criticality of each of these metrics for each stage of the business. Additionally, Mr Ganesh emphasises the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the face of disruption. He suggests that businesses should invest in ongoing education and training for their teams to stay ahead of industry trends. By fostering a culture of innovation and agility, companies can better navigate the challenges posed by disruptive forces and seize new opportunities for growth and success.

One of the most valuable aspects of the book is the section on how legacy businesses using traditional business models can transform themselves by leveraging new business models where Mr Ganesh shares his insights on scaling businesses in the face of disruptive forces. Drawing from his experiences as an entrepreneur and investor, he explains how such transformations can achieve scale. The anecdotes and lessons from his entrepreneurial journey add a personal touch to the narrative, making it relatable and engaging.

To reinforce his points, Mr Ganesh includes a variety of case studies from different industries. These case studies serve as concrete examples of how companies have successfully navigated disruption. The case studies are well researched and provide valuable insights into the practical applications of the concepts discussed in the book.

Given Mr Ganesh’s role as an educator, it is no surprise that the book also has significant educational value. Each chapter ends with a summary of key takeaways and reflection questions, encouraging readers to apply what they have learned to their business contexts. The book is structured in a way that makes it suitable for use in academic courses on business strategy and entrepreneurship. Mr Ganesh’s clear and concise writing style makes complex topics accessible, making it an excellent resource for students and professionals.

The book also has a valuable section devoted to something that only India has and which could be valuable for Indian businesses’ growth strategies: The Indian government’s investments in Digital Public Infrastructure: Aadhaar, the UPI real-time payment system, the Government e-Marketplace platform for public procurement and the overall Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). He offers examples of how private startups (Zerodha and BharatPe are two examples) have used this to drive immense growth. Additionally, the book highlights how investments in digital infrastructure have fostered innovation and inclusivity, enabling even small businesses to compete on a larger scale. The integration of these systems has streamlined operations, reduced costs, and opened up new avenues for entrepreneurs to explore and expand their ventures.

Mastering Disruption is useful for anyone looking to understand and navigate the complexities of modern business by blending theoretical insights, practical strategies, and real-world examples. The author’s expertise and experience shine through every page, offering readers a comprehensive guide to mastering the art of disruption. In summary, this book equips readers with the tools and mindset needed to thrive in an era of constant change.

ajitb@rediffmail.com