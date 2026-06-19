Stephen Alter's book captures the monsoon in all its infinite variety

Through stories such celebrations of the season, Alter essentially links the monsoon with the socio-cultural fabric of the country. This idea forms the backbone of the chapters “The Monsoon as Metaphor” and “A Dangerous Season”. In the former, Alter delves into literature, art and films to reveal the long-standing cultural currency the season has held in India. He quotes poets from Kalidasa to Ghalib among the maestros and Eunice de Souza and Mamang Dai among the modern and contemporary writers who have made rains the subject of their work. In “A Dangerous Season”, Alter draws on the Ayurvedic and Unani practices used to keep oneself healthy in a season otherwise believed to affect health adversely. He then connects the dangers of the season to recent tragic episodes such as the flash floods and landslides that have claimed many lives in the recent past. Alter reminds his readers that the season’s tragic consequences, especially in the populated areas of the Himalayas, are not new. However, unplanned and often illegal construction has worsened this trend. This is something he touches on more than once, particularly in the final essay.