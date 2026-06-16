Dark Coloured Waters: A river memoir turns conflict into layered memory

“For criminals, there cannot be a better crime scene than the Chenab. A felony committed here leaves minimum evidence: no fingerprints, no maps, no chances of forensic investigations and, in most cases, not even a corpus delicti,” notes Mr Rana, who was the Inspector General of Police for Jammu Zone from 2015 to 2017. In Doda, he adds, “whenever someone goes missing, most eyes turn to the Chenab”. This includes people who end their own lives out of sheer despair.
When Mr Rana was in Kullu in 2018 as an election observer for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, he witnessed the confluence of rivers Chandra and Bhaga—Chandrabhaga—which later becomes the Chenab. That was at Tandi, eight kilometres from Keylong, the district headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti. He was shocked to see that the boisterous river of his youth had turned docile.