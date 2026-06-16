Dark Coloured Waters: A river memoir turns conflict into layered memory

Mr Rana’s relationship with the Chenab goes back to childhood summers in Kashmir that provided relief from the hot and humid weather of Jammu. The book is filled with evocative descriptions of road trips in an Ambassador — packed with books, clothes, badminton racquets and cricket bats — that would “trundle along the riverside”. He and his siblings would stop at dhabas to eat. But the river also evoked awe and fear, especially when it got murky, fierce and unstoppable.

It is crucial to understand how Mr Rana’s career trajectory influenced his feelings about the Chenab. He is from the 1996 IPS batch. “In the late 1990s, militancy spilled over to the deep forests and higher reaches of Ramban. To tackle the bloodshed, the town, which was part of the Doda district, was made into a separate police district,” he writes. In 2002, he was posted as Superintendent of Police in this district, and a forest guesthouse on the riverbank became his official residence. He planned those operations here, with the river singing below.