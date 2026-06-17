Yengde's book is a study of how caste survives by crossing borders

It would be convenient to blame the rigidity of caste entirely on ancient texts. But modernity, specifically colonial modernity, introduced new architecture, as the British census imposed a taxonomic order that India's fluid social realities had never quite possessed. “Colonial officials found the idea of Dalit autonomy and independence from Hindu and Muslim faiths unimaginable. In Punjab, census collectors overlooked Dalit religious practices that didn't subscribe to Hindu gods,” Mr Yengde writes.
No matter the evidence—statistical, historical, criminal, personal, visceral, economic—the upper castes have perfected the art of not seeing. And this isn't purely a right-wing phenomenon. As Mr Yengde correctly points out, “The Gandhian approach, for its part, patronized people in a demeaning way without realizing the violence it perpetrated upon the victims. For their part, communist and left discourse, although intended to create a revolution, assumed the Dalits formed a class of peasants, thereby neglecting the intersections of caste and class.”