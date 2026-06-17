Yengde's book is a study of how caste survives by crossing borders

The hypocrisy isn’t limited to the diplomatic chamber; it follows the dominant-caste Indian into the drawing room, into the Twitter thread. “It is no exaggeration to say that the case of George Floyd received more attention in India among the urban middle classes than any of the recent incidents in India’s endless onslaught of caste crimes,” Mr Yengde remarks. The same communities that practice in-house colourism and enforce caste endogamy will post black squares because of the cover it provides.

The book’s counter-move is to restore Dalit agency; to go beyond what was done to them to how they’ve resisted. From Gopal Baba Walangkar’s 19th-century journal attacking dominant-caste supremacy to Pandit Iyothee Thass and Rettamalai Srinivasan publishing newspapers that gave Tamil Dalit communities a voice to Kanshi Ram’s construction of Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) into a pan-Indian political force to the cross-continental solidarity forged by M N Wankhede and Janardhan Waghmare to introduce Dalit readers to Du Bois, Baldwin, Hughes, and Wright, the anti-caste tradition runs deep. When Dalit youth in 1970s Bombay came across the Black Panthers, they built their own movement in response, with Namdeo Dhasal, Raja Dhale, and J V Pawar founding the Dalit Panthers in 1972.