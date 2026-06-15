China's challenge to US tech supremacy grows as AI race reshapes rivalry

China, under Xi Jinping, is pouring billions to create its own cutting edge chip ecosystem that can match up to anything the US has. Though it is still behind in the race, Huawei has designed chips for AI training to ensure that Nvidia chips are not needed. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s chip fab leader, is trying its best to catch up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) of Taiwan and Samsung of Korea. Chips is one of the few areas where China still lags the US but it is trying to close the gap. As Ms Fannin points out, China is the biggest spender in chip equipment, outspending the US by a hefty margin even though the latter too is trying to get back into the chip fab game after decades of outsourcing the work to Taiwan and South Korea.