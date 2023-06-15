Tomorrow's world: Comforting incrementalism

Mr McRae says that people have come up to him and said that The World in 2020 “changed their life”. That would be the headiest compliment at any time and for anyone. Obviously buoyed by it, the author embarked upon a generational sequel to it, resulting in the book under review. I have dwelt on this background at length so that the book and its critique can be seen in the proper perspective.

The author says at the outset, “I have done this [prognosticating the future] before.” He has, indeed. He wrote The World in 2020 in 1994. “That book envisaged a world that was more prosperous, better educated and informed, healthier, more peaceful than in …any ... period of …history.” That is almost verbatim what Barack Obama said in 2016. The author cites Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker’s 2011 masterwork, The Better Angels of Our Nature, as further post facto confirmation of his prophecies. He notes that neither wars nor cultural conflicts had any significant influence on global conditions. He does not mention the Black Swan event of the sub-prime crisis, which shook the foundations of the global financial system. But he does refer to pandemics — in his case, HIV/AIDS. It is another matter that the Covid-19 pandemic was infinitely more widespread, which nearly crippled the world economy immediately after 2020 from which it has still not fully recovered.