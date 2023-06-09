History through climate change

Peter Frankopan is no stranger to taking on large themes and achieving the mastery of an ace story teller. His two works on the Silk Roads of Asia past and present avoided the trap of Eurocentrism. So too does this fine new offering, which is a tapestry of human encounters with the larger environment. In his telling, the story of human civilisation is much about changes in the biosphere and how they had significant but uneven impacts on different sets of people in various places on earth.

Writing this review at this time, there is no shortage of headlines that attest to how the changes in earth’s living fabric wrought by human hands are coming back to bite us. Forest fires in Canada have made sure the air quality in New York rivals that of Delhi, Mexico, or Jakarta. Half a planet across in Beijing the clarion call for a new ecological civilisation sees a flurry of activity. Yet, as in many countries after the crash of 2008, the scale of environmentally destructive activities, such as mining and burning more coal, oil and gas continues to grow. The promise of turnaround is often just that, a promise.