UEFA Champions League playoff draw: Man City to take on Real Madrid

The draw for the UEFA Champions League playoffs has ended with some exciting matchups in store for the football fans all around the world. Defending champions Real Madrid will be facing Premier League champions Manchester City which will be the standout fixture of the playoffs while many more ties are set to take the football world by storm.

The draw took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland and involved teams that finished from ninth to 24th position in the new format of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Teams involved in the draw:

Seeded teams

9. Atalanta (ITA)

10. Borussia Dortmund (GER)

11. Real Madrid (ESP)

12. Bayern München (GER)

13. Milan (ITA)

14. PSV (NED)

15. Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

16. Benfica (POR)

Unseeded teams

17. Monaco (FRA)

18. Brest (FRA)

19. Feyenoord (NED)

20. Juventus (ITA)

21. Celtic (SCO)

22. Manchester City (ENG)

23. Sporting CP (POR)

24. Club Brugge (BEL) The teams will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off, with the aggregate winner after both matches securing one of the remaining eight spots in the round of 16. Under the new format for the Champions League, the top eight teams from the 36 in the group stage automatically advanced to the round of 16. Meanwhile, teams ranked ninth to 24th will compete in the knockout play-offs, offering them a chance to remain in the tournament and secure a spot in the next stage. This structure allows more teams to stay in contention for a place in the round of 16.