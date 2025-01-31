Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DDCA president felicitates Virat Kohli for playing 100 Tests for India

Kohli is only the third Indian after Ishant Sharma and Virender Sehwag to achieve this milestone

Virat Kohli after being felicitated by DDCA
Virat Kohli after being felicitated by DDCA (Photo credit: Anish Kumar)
Aditya Kaushik Virat Kohli
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 5:38 PM IST
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who made his Ranji Trophy return for Delhi in their ongoing round seven match against Railways on Thursday, received a special honour from DDCA as the president, Rohan Jaitley, felicitated him for playing 100 Test matches for India. Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, was also in attendance when Kohli received the customary shawl and memento from Mr Jaitley after the conclusion of the second day's play.
 
Third player from Delhi to complete 100 Tests 
Virat Kohli, who played his 100th Test for India in March 2022 against Sri Lanka in Mohali, is only the third player from Delhi to reach this milestone. Before Kohli, only Ishant Sharma and Virender Sehwag had represented India in more than 100 Test matches.
 
Kohli’s underwhelming return in Ranji Trophy 
While it was a great day for Virat Kohli after receiving the special honour from DDCA, his return to first-class cricket was not as remarkable, as his much-anticipated Ranji Trophy comeback lasted only 15 deliveries. He was clean-bowled for just six runs by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. 

Delhi on top despite Kohli’s early dismissal 
While Virat Kohli’s return was not what Delhi would have hoped for, they ended the second day as the happier side. At stumps, they led by 93 runs in the first innings, with the scoreboard reading 334 for 7. Sumit Sangwan (78) and Siddhant Sharma (15) were still at the crease. Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni (99) was the team’s highest scorer by the end of the second day. He was dismissed just one short of a much-deserved century by Karn Sharma.
 
Earlier on Thursday, Railways were bundled out for just 241 runs in their first innings, with Upendra Yadav (95) being their top scorer.
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

