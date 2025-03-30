What is the controversy over film 'Empuraan' for which Mohanlal apologised?

Legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal on Sunday apologised amid controversy over his latest film 'L2: Empuraan.' The actor took to social media to acknowledge that some of the political-social themes in the film had "deeply upset" many of his fans and loved ones.

"I know that some of the political and social themes that have been introduced in the making of the film 'Empuraan,' the second part of the 'Lucifer' franchise, have caused great distress to many of my loved ones. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films is hostile to any political movement, ideology or religious group," Mohanlal said in a post on Facebook.

"Therefore, the team of 'Empuraan' and I sincerely regret the distress caused to my loved ones, and with the realisation that the responsibility for it lies with all of us who worked behind the film. We have decided together to remove such themes from the film," he added.

What is the controversy over Empuraan?

Empuraan, second part of the 'Lucifer' franchise, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The film's content was vehemently criticised by right-wing social media handles, with some demanding that the honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank of Mohanlal in the territorial army be revoked.

An article published in Organiser, an RSS-linked magazine, called the film a medium of spreading an "anti-Hindu and anti-BJP narrative" that threatens to further divide "an already fractured" India. The film delved into the "sensitive subject" of the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat with a "clear and alarming bias", it alleged.

Also Read

Political controversy

The criticism soon took a political turn with the Congress and Left parties accusing the BJP of showing intolerance towards the movie. Newly appointed BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he won't watch Mohanlal-starrer film, adding that any movie that tries to build a story by distorting the truth is doomed to fail.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said he is yet to watch the movie but would surely see it. He said senior party leader MT Ramesh had already made it clear that a cinema should be seen as a cinema. "I will surely watch the movie. What is wrong in watching a movie?" he asked.

Actor-turned Union Minister Suresh Gopi was also reluctant to give any direct reply over the 'Empuraan' controversy. When the media repeatedly asked about the movie, a visibly annoyed Gopi said "speak good things".

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal alleged that the BJP's criticism of the movie was part of the intolerance of Sangh Parivar.

Pointing out the recently released movies like 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and 'Emergency,' Venugopal said such films were critical of the Congress, but the BJP welcomed all of them.

Empuraan to undergo 17 cuts

Following the controversy, 'Empuraan' is set to undergo 17 changes, including edits to riot sequences and scenes relating violence against women, according to the film's production team.

However, this was opposed by the ruling CPI(M). Party leader leader and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty claimed that the Gujarat riot and Godhra incident were part of the Indian history and generations would see and know about it whatever scissors have been used to cut it.

"Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democracy. Any action to prevent it should be opposed," he said.

Amidst the raging row, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan watched the "L2: Empuraan" along with his family members at a multiplex theatre here on Saturday night. (With inputs from agencies)