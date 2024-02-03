At Rs 200K, Centre to provide 67% more to build rural homes in plains

The Centre will provide Rs 200,000 for each rural house built in the plains under its flagship rural housing scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen (PMAY-G), from FY25 as against the earlier Rs 1,20,000, an increase of almost 67 per cent.

The enhanced allocation will be for the additional 20 million rural houses promised to be built over the next five years starting FY25 in addition to the almost 30 million houses already built, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Budget speech.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel