Budget 2024: 7 key demands listed by govt employees' union for Centre

A circular of the demands, drafted in a meeting held on June 29 in New Delhi, was also shared by the union on their official website.

Other demands shared by the govt employees' union

1) The demands also included restoring the commuted portion of the pension after 12 years instead of the current 15.



2) Additionally, the union asked for the removal of the 5 per cent cap on compassionate appointments. This provision permits the appointment of dependent family members of government employees who have died in service or retired on medical grounds before completing their tenure.

3) The govt employees’ union also called for filling up the vacancies in government departments and sought a prohibition on ‘outsourcing’.



4) It further called for recognition to associations and federations which are pending and demanded de-recognition of unions such as the Postal Group C union.



5) Furthemore, the list included the demand to regularise casual and contractual labourers and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) employees.

The union has also called for a lunch hour demonstration in front of all central government offices from July 17-19 in support of these demands.

Representatives from various industry bodies have recently met with the finance ministry to submit their recommendations and demands ahead of the upcoming budget presentation to be made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23.