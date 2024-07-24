Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Budget 2024 aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate cricket in Bihar'

Bihar Cricket Association president said the Union Budget set to develop sports infrastructure in Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's decision in the Union Budget to develop sports infrastructure in Bihar is a historic moment for the entire sporting community in the state.

The Union Budget 2024 was on Tuesday presented in the parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The BCA president Rakesh Tiwari expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Finance Minister and said it is a crucial step towards nurturing the immense sporting talent in Bihar.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Finance Minister for the significant investment announced in the sports infrastructure in the Budget 2024. This is a historic moment for the entire sports community of our state," Rakesh Tiwari was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

"The development of new sports facilities is not only a matter of pride but also a crucial step towards nurturing the immense talent in Bihar. The advanced infrastructure will provide our athletes with the necessary resources for training, competition, and excelling at national and international levels. This initiative will undoubtedly foster a vibrant sports culture in our state," he added.

The Budget 2024 unveiled several significant initiatives for Bihar, aimed at transforming the state into a key driver of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). The Finance Minister announced plans to establish new airports, and medical colleges, and develop sports infrastructure within the state.

The BCA president emphasized the importance of these developments for cricket players in Bihar, noting that the new facilities will offer better training grounds, modern amenities, and high-quality infrastructure.

"Specifically for cricket, these improvements are extremely vital. Our players will now have access to better training grounds, modern amenities, and high-quality facilities, essential for their growth and progress. This announcement aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Bihar cricket to new heights and to prepare world-class cricketers," he further added.

"On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I reiterate our commitment to supporting this initiative and working with the government to realize these plans," Rakesh Tiwari added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for their tireless efforts. The Prime Minister said that the budget would empower all sections of society.


First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

