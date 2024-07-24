Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Adequate capital buffers, credit-deposit ratio may weaken

Budget 2024: Adequate capital buffers, credit-deposit ratio may weaken

PSBs to develop capabilities to assess MSMEs for credit, reducing external reliance

Over a week after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted persistent gap in deposit and credit growth in a meeting with CEOs of public and private sector banks, two state-run lenders — Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of Maharas
Representative Picture
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
CHALLENGES
 
The Reserve Bank of India has highlighted risks from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) since banks have a large
exposure to the segment. The RBI has previously raised risk weights for lending to the segment
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deposit growth has been sluggish


TAKEAWAYS
 
PSBs to develop capabilities to assess MSMEs for credit, reducing external reliance     
 
Integrated technology platform for improving outcomes under IBC



Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget 2024: Will make up for revenue forgone, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2024: Govt puts focus on shipbuilding, cruise tourism reforms

TN govt says Union Budget has betrayed; AIADMK calls it 'a disappointment'

Budget 2024: Poor, middle class continue to get tax benefits, says PM Modi

Budget 2024: Minority affairs ministry's allocation increases by Rs 574 cr

Topics :Union budgetsBanking sector

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story