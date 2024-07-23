Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman continues with push for spiritual tourism

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued her push to improve spiritual tourism infrastructure as she announced two new corridors connecting ancient Vishnupad and Mahabodhi temples in Bihar, on the lines of UP’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor.

FM Sitharaman, while tabling her seventh Budget in the Parliament, said that these two new corridors will help transform these temple sites into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations.

She said that the government will also support the development of Nalanda as a tourist centre besides reviving Nalanda University to its glorious stature. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the university last month.

Additionally, the government will also start a comprehensive development initiative for the city of Rajgir in Bihar, which holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains.

The city houses the ancient 20th Tirthankar Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex and the sacred Saptharishi or the seven hot springs, which form a warm water Brahmakund.

Pointing out that cruise tourism has tremendous potential, the Finance Minister also proposed a simpler tax regime for foreign shipping companies operating domestic cruises in the country.

“To give a fillip to this employment generating industry, I am proposing a simpler tax regime for foreign shipping companies operating domestic cruises in the country,” she said.

She further said that the government will provide financial assistance to develop tourism in Odisha.

“Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. Our government will provide assistance for their development,” she said.