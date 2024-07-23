Budget 2024: Govt to set up 'plug and play' industrial parks in 100 cities

The government will develop “plug and play” industrial parks in 100 cities across the country, partnering with states and private companies for the work, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

She also announced that 12 industrial parks will be “sanctioned” under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. "Our government will facilitate development of investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities, in partnership with the states and private sector, by better using town planning schemes," she said.

"Together with states and the private sector, this pioneering step has the potential to transform both industrial development and urban planning in a big way. …these projects are going to serve as vibrant economic centres that drive development as well as innovation poised to create a lasting impact,” said Rajesh Jaggi, vice-chairman, real estate, Everstone Group, which backs Indospace, an industrial and logistics park developer.