Budget makes employment push as youth share in formal job additions falls

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget proposals to encourage employment come amid a declining share of young people in net payroll additions, seen as a proxy for job additions.

Sitharaman on Tuesday announced three schemes for first-time employees, based on enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). As part of the ‘Employment Linked Incentive’, a month’s wage will be given to new entrants to the formal workforce in three instalments of up to Rs 15,000. The eligibility for this is to have a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

The share of those younger than 25 has declined in formal employment as defined by additions to the EPFO, according to data. In 2018-19, they accounted for 68.9 per cent of net payroll additions. Their share fell to 50.2 per cent in 2023-24 (see chart).