Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Sitharaman's Budget cuts subsidy bill by 7.8% to Rs 3.81 trn

Budget 2024: Sitharaman's Budget cuts subsidy bill by 7.8% to Rs 3.81 trn

The government's decision to maintain the subsidy estimates from the interim budget suggests a calculated approach to balancing fiscal consolidation with welfare measures

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman
The total subsidy allocation stands at Rs 381,175 cr for the current fiscal, down from the previous year's figure of Rs 413,466 cr | Image credits: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a move that signals fiscal prudence, the government reduced its subsidy outlay for food, fertiliser, and fuel by 7.8 per cent in the full Budget for 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The total subsidy allocation stands at Rs 381,175 cr for the current fiscal, down from the previous year's figure of Rs 413,466 cr. This reduction aligns with the estimates projected in February's interim budget.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Breaking down the allocations, the food subsidy has been set at Rs 205,250 cr, a decrease from the revised estimates of Rs 212,332 cr for the fiscal ending March 31, 2024.

This subsidy covers the difference between the economic cost of foodgrains procured by the government and their sales realisation under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes, benefiting approximately 80 cr individuals.

The fertiliser subsidy has seen a more significant cut, with Rs 164,000 cr earmarked for 2024-25 against the revised estimates of Rs 188,894 cr for the previous fiscal.

This subsidy supports manufacturers and helps maintain affordable prices for farmers, covering both urea and non-urea fertilisers like DAP and MOP.

More From This Section

Budget 2024: MHA gets Rs 2.19 trn; major chunk for CRPF, BSF, CISF

Union Budget 2024: Budget allocation for Ladakh rises by 32% to Rs 5,958

Union Budget 2024: Disability affairs department allocated Rs 1,225 cr

Budget 2024: MeitY's budget outlay jumps 52% to Rs 21,936 crore for FY25

3 cancer drugs now exempt from customs duty; X-ray tubes to become cheaper

Petroleum subsidies, primarily for cooking gas (LPG), have been marginally reduced to Rs 11,925 cr, down from Rs 12,240 cr in the 2023-24 revised estimates.

The government's decision to maintain the subsidy estimates from the interim budget suggests a calculated approach to balancing fiscal consolidation with welfare measures.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Govt blissfully ignorant of its own statistics that wages have stagnated, says P Chidambaram

Census, NPR unlikely in 2024 too as only Rs 1,309.46 cr allocated in Budget

Budget 2024 Stock Market Highlights, July 23: Sensex, Nifty end flat; LTCG, STCG rule hits sentiment

Don't need angel tax to stop money laundering: FM Sitharaman on Budget 2024

Budget 2024: 'Cruel, madness' - internet angry over capital gains tax hike

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2024Budget and EconomyUnion BudgetFinance minister

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story