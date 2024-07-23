Budget 2024: Job incentives amid declining youth in formal job additions

The finance minister’s moves to provide incentives for jobs to new entrants come amid a declining share of the young in net payroll additions, seen as a proxy for job additions.

With employment as one of the major focus areas, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced schemes for first-time employees based on enrolment in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in her budget speech. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As part of the ‘Employment Linked Incentive’, which is part of the Prime Minister’s Package, a month’s wage will be given to new entrants to the formal workforce in three instalments of up to Rs 15,000. The eligibility for this is to have a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

Data shows that the share of those under 25 years has declined in formal employment as defined by additions to the EPFO. In 2018-19, they accounted for 68.9 per cent of net payroll additions. This fell to 50.2 per cent in 2023-24 (see chart).

In May 2024, the latest monthly available data, their share was 45.3 per cent. In the same month last year, it was 56.2 per cent.

Earlier this year, a joint report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute for Human Development (India Employment Report 2024) had mentioned that one in three young people are not in education, employment or training. Young women are more likely to not be in any of these categories than young men.

It also indicated that young people were likely to work in the unorganised sector and informal work. The share of those working in the formal sector increased between 2000 and 2019 but declined in the next four years.

While there was a rise in youth in regular employment, many of them “lacked a written contract, a long-term (three or more years) contract and social security benefits,” it added.