Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt disbursed 90% of promised credit to agriculture

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth consecutive Budget speech on February 1 2024. This will also mark the 12th consecutive Budget presented by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. As an election year, this will be the Interim Budget, with the full Budget expected to take place after the 2024 General Elections. Ahead of the 2024 Interim Budget, the finance minister stated that no major announcements were to be expected on Budget Day and that it would mostly be a vote of accounts to ensure government offices run smoothly during the election period.
Earlier this week, the finance minister took part in the 'halwa' ceremony, an annual custom ahead of the Budget announcement.
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, on January 25, FM Sitharaman said that the central government would be focusing on policies oriented towards four major groups — the youth, women, farmers, and the poor — identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Experts also expect the Budget to continue on ongoing welfare schemes introduced by the Centre in the last Budget, which strongly focused on these areas, along with infrastructure development and bolstering manufacturing in India.
On Friday, the finance minister announced an equity infusion of Rs 30,000 crore in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to support the three state-owned firms' energy transition plans.
Amrit Dharohar to be implemented over 3 years for wetland conservation
Launched on June 5, 2023, the Amrit Dharohar Implementation Strategy focuses on four key components: Species and Habitat Conservation, Nature Tourism, Wetlands Livelihoods, and Wetlands Carbon. Over the next three years, the scheme aims to optimise wetland usage, enhance biodiversity, carbon stock, eco-tourism, and income generation for local communities.
Progress on these promises so far includes the completion and publication of the faunal inventory for all 75 Ramsar Sites by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI). Additionally, the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) has finalised floral inventorisation, with People's Biodiversity Registers (PBRs) of Ramsar Sites in the final stages of updating, a shared by the Ministry of Finance through a post on X.
FIEO advocates Rs 5,000 cr outlay for the district as an export hub (DEH) scheme
The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has appealed to the government for a financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore to be jointly shared by the Centre and states for the District as an Export Hub (DEH) scheme.
This approach, FIEO argues, would boost state-level exports and, consequently, contribute to the overall export growth of the country. The upcoming Budget might unveil a pilot scheme, initially implemented in 50 districts, with a corpus of Rs 5,000 crore, shared between the Centre and states.
Exporters rally for increased funding in MAI scheme
Ahead of the Interim Budget 2024, exporters have urged the government to allocate a substantial $3.88 billion for the Market Access Initiative (MAI) scheme. The aim is to bolster Indian exports and propel them towards the ambitious $2 trillion target by 2030. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), representing exporters, deems the current allocation of less than $2 billion for the MAI scheme inadequate in promoting exports to reach the desired $2 trillion mark by 2030. The MAI scheme adopts a 'focus product-focus country' strategy, utilising market studies and surveys to sustainably boost India's exports.
Mangrove restoration had been allocated Rs 100 cr in Budget 2023
Launched on World Environment Day, 5th June 2023, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MISHTI aims to provide financial assistance to local communities for mangrove plantation activities and awareness campaigns as part of reforestation and afforestation efforts.
MISHTI Scheme for Mangrove restoration to be taken up across shorelines
The Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme will be taken up along the coastline and on saltpan lands wherever feasible, the Ministry of Finance announced through a post on X.
The scheme requires convergence between the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) Fund, and other funding sources.
Green Credit Programme to be notified under Environment (Protection) Act
Delivering on 2023 Budget promises, the Ministry of Finance announced that a 'Green Credit Programme' will be notified under the Environment (Protection) Act to incentivise eco-friendly responsive actions by companies, individuals, and local bodies. This also aims to bring in additional resources for more pro-environment actions.
The Green Credit Rules were notified by the Government of India, under the Environment (Protection) Act on October 12, 2023.
Rs 18 trillion disbursed in credit to agriculture by finance ministry
By the end of the 2023 calendar year, Rs 18,00,514 crore (provisional) was disbursed by the Ministry of Finance as credit to agriculture. The 2023-24 Budget outlined Rs 20 trillion for credit, 90 per cent of which has been disbursed, the ministry shared through a post on X on Saturday.
This includes Rs 1,91,412 crore (provisional) credit disbursed to the animal and husbandry sector, which is 65 per cent of the Budget 2023 target of Rs 2.93 trillion.
Provisions being made to make PACS more inclusive to women and SC/ST
The Ministry of Cooperation is working on provisions to make Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) more inclusive to better represent women and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In cooperation with stakeholders, bylaws are also being drafted to enable PACS to undertake more than 25 business activities, including fisheries, LPG/CNG/Petrol/Diesel distributorship, and Fair Price Shops (FPS). Model bylaws have been adopted by 31 states and union territories so far, in the latest updates shared by the Ministry of Finance.
Govt released Rs 575 cr to help facilitate digital transition of PACS
The Ministry of Cooperation has received proposals for the computerisation of 62,318 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) from 28 States/UTs. To facilitate this digital transition, a substantial amount of Rs. 575.55 crore has been released by the Centre. This funding supports hardware procurement, digitisation, and the establishment of a robust support system.
System Integrators (SI) have been onboarded in 25 States/Union Territories, laying the groundwork for the implementation of advanced digital solutions. Additionally, 20 States/UTs have effectively undertaken the procurement of hardware, enhancing the technological infrastructure of cooperative societies.
Govt initiates computerisation of 63,000 PACS with Rs 2,516 crore
To realise the vision of 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi', an initiative to boost the rural economy by strengthening the cooperative movement in the country, the Ministry of Cooperation shared that nearly 63,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) have already begun being computerised with an investment of Rs 2,516 crore. The finance ministry shared progress on the Budget 2023 promise through a post on X.
Govt may aim to limit fiscal deficit to 5.9% by deferring filings
Sources indicate that the reduction in equity infusion and the postponement of crude oil filing could be linked to the government's prioritisation of spending, aiming to limit the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of GDP for the current financial year ending on March 31. This move comes as the government grapples with a revenue shortfall, particularly from the sale of stakes or divestment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
In a detailed post on X, the finance ministry has shared the postponement of filling strategic reserves. The Budget for 2023-24 allocates Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments aimed at energy transition, achieving net-zero objectives, and ensuring energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
During the Expenditure Finance Committee meeting on November 30, 2023, it was decided that a maximum of Rs 15,000 crore could be provided for equity infusion into OMCs in the financial year 2023-24. The finance ministry, however, did not provide specific details regarding the reasons behind this decision.
Govt reduces equity infusion for state-owned fuel retailers to Rs 15,000 cr
The government has halved the equity infusion amount for state-owned fuel retailers, allocating Rs 15,000 crore to support their investments in energy transition projects, according to the finance ministry.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2023 Budget presentation had initially announced an equity infusion of Rs 30,000 crore in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to bolster the energy transition plans of these three state-owned firms.