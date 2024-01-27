Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt disbursed 90% of promised credit to agriculture

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth consecutive Budget speech on February 1 2024. This will also mark the 12th consecutive Budget presented by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. As an election year, this will be the Interim Budget, with the full Budget expected to take place after the 2024 General Elections. Ahead of the 2024 Interim Budget, the finance minister stated that no major announcements were to be expected on Budget Day and that it would mostly be a vote of accounts to ensure government offices run smoothly during the election period.

Earlier this week, the finance minister took part in the 'halwa' ceremony, an annual custom ahead of the Budget announcement.

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, on January 25, FM Sitharaman said that the central government would be focusing on policies oriented towards four major groups — the youth, women, farmers, and the poor — identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Experts also expect the Budget to continue on ongoing welfare schemes introduced by the Centre in the last Budget, which strongly focused on these areas, along with infrastructure development and bolstering manufacturing in India.

On Friday, the finance minister announced an equity infusion of Rs 30,000 crore in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to support the three state-owned firms' energy transition plans.