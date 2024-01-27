Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt halves Budget support to oil firms to Rs 15,000 cr
Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Catch all the latest developments on the Interim Budget 2024 here
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth consecutive Budget speech on February 1 2024. This will also mark the 12th consecutive Budget presented by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. As an election year, this will be the Interim Budget, with the full Budget expected to take place after the 2024 General Elections. Ahead of the 2024 Interim Budget, the finance minister stated that no major announcements were to be expected on Budget Day and that it would mostly be a vote of accounts to ensure government offices run smoothly during the election period.
Earlier this week, the finance minister took part in the 'halwa' ceremony, an annual custom ahead of the Budget announcement.
Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, on January 25, FM Sitharaman said that the central government would be focusing on policies oriented towards four major groups — the youth, women, farmers, and the poor — identified by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Experts also expect the Budget to continue on ongoing welfare schemes introduced by the Centre in the last Budget, which strongly focused on these areas, along with infrastructure development and bolstering manufacturing in India.
On Friday, the finance minister announced an equity infusion of Rs 30,000 crore in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to support the three state-owned firms' energy transition plans.
9:31 AM
Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt may aim to limit fiscal deficit to 5.9% by deferring filings
Sources indicate that the reduction in equity infusion and the postponement of crude oil filing could be linked to the government's prioritisation of spending, aiming to limit the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of GDP for the current financial year ending on March 31. This move comes as the government grapples with a revenue shortfall, particularly from the sale of stakes or divestment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
9:15 AM
Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance Ministry defers filing of strategic reserves
In a detailed post on X, the finance ministry has shared the postponement of filling strategic reserves. The Budget for 2023-24 allocates Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investments aimed at energy transition, achieving net-zero objectives, and ensuring energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
During the Expenditure Finance Committee meeting on November 30, 2023, it was decided that a maximum of Rs 15,000 crore could be provided for equity infusion into OMCs in the financial year 2023-24. The finance ministry, however, did not provide specific details regarding the reasons behind this decision.
8:57 AM
Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt reduces equity infusion for state-owned fuel retailers to Rs 15,000 cr
The government has halved the equity infusion amount for state-owned fuel retailers, allocating Rs 15,000 crore to support their investments in energy transition projects, according to the finance ministry.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2023 Budget presentation had initially announced an equity infusion of Rs 30,000 crore in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to bolster the energy transition plans of these three state-owned firms.
