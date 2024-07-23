Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Budget 2024: MeitY's budget outlay jumps 52% to Rs 21,936 crore for FY25

MeitY runs multiple incentive schemes and programmes in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing and design, electronics manufacturing, and the India AI Mission, among others

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
The Union Budget 2024-25 has allocated Rs 21,936 crore to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), a boost of 52 per cent from the revised estimates of FY24, which stood at Rs 14,421 crore.

MeitY runs multiple incentive schemes and programmes in areas such as semiconductor manufacturing and design, electronics manufacturing, and the India AI Mission, among others.

Among different departments of the ministry, the modified scheme for setting up compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, sensors fab, discrete semiconductors fab, and semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP)/outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities in India has the highest allocation at Rs 4,203 crore, up from Rs 1,424 crore in the revised estimates of FY24.

Further, the modified scheme for setting up semiconductor fabs in India has an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore for FY25.

The production-linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing’s outlay has also increased from Rs 4,489 crore in revised estimates to Rs 6,125 crore in FY25.

For the India AI Mission, the government has allotted an amount of Rs 511 crore in FY25.

In addition to this, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) — which looks after e-governance and digital infrastructure under MeitY — has been given an outlay of Rs 1,748 crore, up from Rs 1,552 crore in revised estimates last financial year.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

