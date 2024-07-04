Govt to use 50% of India AI mission funds for GPU procurement: MeitY

The Union government will spend around Rs 5,000 crore out of the Rs 10,372 crore fund under the India AI Mission to procure Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and provide subsidised compute capacity to Indian startups, said a top IT ministry official on Thursday.

"We have almost Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for providing more than 10,000 GPUs that are required in order to support the creation of compute capacity under the mission," said Abhishek Singh, additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) during the Global IndiaAI Summit being held in New Delhi.

GPUs are specialised chips optimised for accelerating artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks through faster processing. Players like Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are among the biggest producers of GPUs across the world.

Singh also said that the government was in the process of floating the tenders for procuring the chips, but the approach would not be to buy the chips directly.

“It is not that we will buy chipsets and build up a public-owned, public-run infrastructure. We will want the investments to come from private players, but part of the cost of access to that compute will be subsidised by the government so that those who need the compute, those who are building models or training models or doing inferencing or doing research or working on algorithms, will be able to access compute at a cost which is much lesser than what they are incurring today,” he explained.

He said that the reason behind this approach is to let the users—enterprises and startups in this case—decide on what GPUs will be fit for their use.

“The way we are building the procurement model is that the users will decide what they want. So, if anybody wants H100 or Gaudi 2, they will be able to access that. If anybody wants to use CPUs to build an AI solution, that will also be possible. Sitting in the government, we will not sit in judgment about what the end users want. Ultimately, the startups and those who are building the solutions, they are the best judges regarding how they want to train their models and which infrastructure to use,” said Singh.

“We would only do some checks and balances to ensure that it is not misused, and we do not start getting into voucher trade, where people get subsidised compute and give it to somebody else,” he added.

Earlier, MeitY secretary S Krishnan had said that for faster and wider availability of GPU resources in the country, the government was looking at the viability gap funding approach or a voucher-based mechanism for the AI sector.