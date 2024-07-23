Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: Tax exemptions expanded to retail schemes, ETFs in Gift-IFSC

Budget 2024: Tax exemptions expanded to retail schemes, ETFs in Gift-IFSC

With the changes, these schemes will now enjoy tax exemptions similar to that of category III AIFs set up in the IFSC

gift city
Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced tax exemptions for retail schemes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) set up in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Gift City.

With the changes, these schemes will now enjoy tax exemptions similar to that of category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) set up in the IFSC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Category III funds include AIFs that employ complex trading strategies and may invest in listed and unlisted derivatives. These include hedge funds and private investment in public equity deals.

“This would result in the scheme/fund benefitting from a concessional tax rate of 10 per cent on interest and dividend income and capital gains tax exemption on various securities (other than shares in Indian companies),” said Rahul Jain, Partner, Khaitan & Co.

This amendment will take effect from Assessment Year 2025-26.

Further, finance companies set up in the IFSC will also be exempted from Section 94B of the Income Tax Act, popularly referred to as thin capitalisation rules. It pertains to the deduction of interest expenditure incurred by an Indian company or a permanent establishment of a foreign company.

More From This Section

Chef Manu Chandra's take on the best things in Union Budget 2024

Budget 2024: Health Ministry's Budget outlay jumps 12.9% to Rs 90,958 crore

Civil aviation ministry gets Rs 2,357 cr budgetary allocation for 2024-25

Budget makes employment push as youth share in formal job additions falls

Union Budget 2024: Rs 13,539 cr allocated to social justice department


“IFSC-based finance companies now enjoy an exemption from thin capitalisation rules, encouraging the establishment of finance companies and treasury units,” said Jaiman Patel, Tax Partner – Financial Services, EY India.

At present, interest payment made to non-resident associated enterprises was limited to 30 per cent of Ebitda, with non-banking financial companies, banks and insurance companies being exempted.

Additionally, tax-related exemptions to specified income of core settlement guarantee funds of clearing corporations have been expanded to the clearing corporations set up in the IFSC too.

The government has also announced relief for the venture capital fund (VCF) located in the IFSC. If such a fund extends a loan or other amount to an assessee, it will no longer be called upon to explain the source of funds.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: SC rejects demands for re-NEET, says it will have grave implications

Customs duty exemption on lithium, cobalt to aid EV sector growth: Auto Inc

MakeMyTrip Q1 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 12.9% to $21 million

LIVE: Govt blissfully ignorant of its own statistics that wages have stagnated, says P Chidambaram

Union Budget 2024: A reflection of new political reality of Lok Sabha

Topics :tax exemptionETF industryGIFT CityBudget 2024

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story