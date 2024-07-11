Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in electronics & semiconductor

Key challenges
Increasing domestic value addition and balancing jobs by improving organic competitiveness
Execution of infra needs to keep pace with sectoral growth
Skilling and upskilling of human resources to meet quality and technical needs
Improving ease of doing business due to unclear definitions in existing policies
Industry ask
Reduce seven tariff slabs to three to align the structure to competing electronics manufacturing nations
Conducive regulatory and policy environment for increasing domestic value addition through supply chain localisation
Policy continuity across critical segments to build long-term capability and capacity in India
Funding to states for faster execution of electronics manufacturing infra
Simplified tariffs, increased FTAs, and enhanced ease of doing business will help build the ecosystem in the short term. Strategic geopolitical alignment will help build long-term competitiveness for India”
Sujay Shetty, Managing Director, (ESDM & Semiconductor), PwC India