Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in electronics & semiconductor

Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in electronics & semiconductor

Increasing domestic value addition and balancing jobs by improving organic competitiveness

semiconductor
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Key challenges
 
 Increasing domestic value addition and balancing jobs by improving organic competitiveness

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 Execution of infra needs to keep pace with sectoral growth
 Skilling and upskilling of human resources to meet quality and technical needs
 Improving ease of doing business due to unclear definitions in existing policies

Industry ask

 Reduce seven tariff slabs to three to align the structure to competing electronics manufacturing nations
 Conducive regulatory and policy environment for increasing domestic value addition through supply chain localisation
 Policy continuity across critical segments to build long-term capability and capacity in India
 Funding to states for faster execution of electronics manufacturing infra



Simplified tariffs, increased FTAs, and enhanced ease of doing business will help build the ecosystem in the short term. Strategic geopolitical alignment will help build long-term competitiveness for India”

 Sujay Shetty, Managing Director, (ESDM & Semiconductor), PwC India    
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Commerce ministry targets $100 billion electronics, textile exports by FY30

Govt to use 50% of India AI mission funds for GPU procurement: MeitY

Premium

Rs 44k cr push for India-made global brands in electronics, semiconductor

Premium

Meity planning reboot of NPE; aims to revitalise electronics manufacturing

Electronics firms seek Rs 35,000 crore PLI support to boost manufacturing

Topics :electronics policyUnion budgetsIndian Economy

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story