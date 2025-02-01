Budget 2025-26: Cotton Mission gets a boost to improve productivity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a series of measures to boost the textile sector in Budget 2025-26. She introduced an ambitious Cotton Mission for five years to improve productivity and production, as India has no surplus in cotton and one of the lowest yields at 450 kilograms per hectare, compared to the global average of over 800 kilograms.

The budget allocation for the textile sector saw a steep increase from the FY24-25 revised figure of Rs 3,342 crore to Rs 5,252 crore, mainly for the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme and Production Linked Incentives (PLI), ensuring faster disbursement of incentive funds to the industry.

“The Budget also announced a flat 20 per cent or Rs 115 per kilogram import duty, whichever is higher, imposed on all knitted fabric HS codes. This means no scope for leakages, and any fabric below Rs 575 per kg would attract an import duty of Rs 115 per kg, effectively preventing undervalued fabrics from entering the country,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, managing director, TT Ltd. The Finance Minister also added shuttleless looms to the import duty exemption list for technical textile machinery.

Moreover, industry leaders believe this is a consumption-driven Budget, with more disposable income in the hands of the middle class leading to higher purchases of apparel and home textiles. Additionally, as textiles are predominantly within the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment, with many women entrepreneurs, all schemes for their benefit would directly impact textile manufacturing.

“The Cotton Productivity Mission is a vital initiative to improve cotton yield in India from the current 450-500 kg per hectare to 1,000 kg per hectare. This five-year, time-bound mission, driven by advanced technology and scientific support, aims to boost farmer income and ensure raw material security for the Indian textile and apparel sector.

Revisions in income tax slabs and exemptions are a positive step to boost consumption and economic growth. These measures, along with potential RBI rate cuts, will strengthen spending power and drive demand further,” said Prabhu Dhamodharan, convenor, Indian Texpreneurs Federation (ITF).