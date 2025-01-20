Budget 2025: E2W sector seeks sops, PM E-DRIVE revival, reduced GST

With the Union Budget 2025 approaching, electric two-wheeler (E2W) players are urging the government to introduce policy measures and incentives to revitalise the sector. Key demands include reviving the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, reducing the goods and services tax (GST) across the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, providing targeted subsidies and innovative financing models, strengthening domestic battery manufacturing, expanding charging infrastructure, and incentivising the electrification of last-mile delivery.

Industry stakeholders have also highlighted the need for consistent policy support and investments in skill development to ensure the sector’s long-term sustainability.

One of the most pressing demands is for targeted subsidies and innovative financing models to make EVs more accessible. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and chief executive officer of Kinetic Green, emphasised the importance of accessible financing options to make EVs affordable in both urban and rural markets. "Consumer-focused initiatives, such as financing options, are crucial to driving EV adoption across India," Motwani said.

She also called for a uniform 5 per cent GST rate across the EV ecosystem, particularly for lithium-ion batteries, to reduce costs and make EVs more affordable for customers.

Players are also advocating for the revival of the PM E-DRIVE scheme, which has been crucial in supporting the sector’s early growth. Its revitalisation is seen as vital to maintaining the momentum gained by the industry, especially amid challenges such as declining funding and policy uncertainties.

Avesh Memon, founder and chief executive officer of Rilox EV, underscored the need for consistent policy support, particularly in light of the scheme’s revised guidelines, which have adversely impacted the two-wheeler segment. "Revitalising the PM E-DRIVE scheme is of paramount importance to boost investor confidence and provide a clear roadmap for the sector’s growth," Memon said.

Electrification of last-mile delivery is another critical focus area. Akash Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zypp Electric, suggested allocating a dedicated budget for electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers, and mandating a 100 per cent electric logistics fleet by 2030. Gupta proposed extending the GST structure for EV purchases to last-mile logistics services and introducing a per-kilometre or per-CO2 emission subvention scheme to encourage aggregators to expand their EV fleets.

To ensure long-term sustainability, industry players are advocating for increased investments in domestic manufacturing, particularly in key EV components such as batteries and powertrains. Hyder Khan, director and chief executive officer of Godawari Electric Motors, said, "Introducing policies to strengthen domestic capabilities in critical EV components will help reduce India’s dependence on imports and boost self-reliance in the sector." He also stressed the need for strategic investments in EV charging infrastructure, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, to address accessibility gaps.

Building a skilled workforce is also seen as essential to the sector’s future. As the industry grows, it will require skilled workers to support EV production, maintenance, and innovation. Experts have highlighted the importance of investing in skill development to ensure that India’s EV ecosystem remains competitive globally.

Stakeholders have emphasised the need for consistent, long-term policy support to sustain the sector's growth. Hemant Kabra, founder and managing director of BGauss, said innovation in battery technology and vehicle design is key to driving the sector forward. "We hope the Budget will introduce measures that drive innovation, leading to more efficient and affordable electric two-wheelers that are made in India."