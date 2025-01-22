Union Budget 2025 Expectations LIVE: Finance sector calls for tax reforms, reduction in loan limits

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.

The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025. Bajaj Broking, in its Union Budget Preview for FY25-26, said, "Union Budget 2025 should ideally continue the trajectory of simplifying and rationalising taxes on capital market products. For instance, long term capital gains tax was rationalised at 12.5 per cent in Budget 2024 and can be reduced further by 50—200 basis points to benefit investors." It further states, "On the welfare front, we expect that government spending, as a percentage of GDP, on welfare schemes will largely stabilise, reflecting a balanced approach to social expenditure. However, we do anticipate an increase in allocations aimed at driving job creation and enhancing skills development."