Middle class a victim of 'tax terrorism': Kejriwal ahead of Budget session

Ahead of the Budget 2025-26 session, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released a seven-point charter on Wednesday aimed at addressing the long-standing concerns of India’s middle class.

Accusing successive governments of neglecting the middle-class segment, Kejriwal described them as victims of ‘tax terrorism’. In a video message, Kejriwal emphasised the pivotal role of the middle class in driving the Indian economy, lamenting their exploitation for tax purposes without adequate support. He outlined a series of proposals designed to ease their financial burden and improve their quality of life.

Kejriwal’s key proposals

The charter includes a significant boost in education funding, with a proposed increase from the current 2 per cent of the budget to 10 per cent. It also advocates for stricter regulation of private school fees, alongside subsidies and scholarships to make higher education more accessible to all sections of society.

Also Read: Budget 2025: Govt plans NPS reforms to boost pension cover for gig workers Healthcare reforms form another cornerstone of the agenda, with a recommendation to raise healthcare spending to 10 per cent of GDP. Kejriwal also called for the removal of taxes on health insurance premiums, which he believes are an “unnecessary financial strain”.

Tax relief and benefits for senior citizen

Besides, to alleviate economic pressure, he proposed increasing the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. He further demanded the elimination of GST on essential goods, arguing that the current system disproportionately impacts middle-class households.

Additionally, Kejriwal also addressed retirement security in the charter. He advocated for more robust plans, including free healthcare for senior citizens at both private and government hospitals. He urged the reinstatement of the 50 per cent concession on train fares for senior citizens, a benefit withdrawn in recent years.

Delhi elections: Kejriwal champions middle-class interests

Criticising political parties for “sidelining” the middle class since India’s independence, Kejriwal accused them of fostering a “slave mindset” among this demographic. He pledged that AAP leaders would champion the interests of the middle class in upcoming parliamentary sessions, ensuring their issues remain a focal point of political debate.

Kejriwal’s attack on the incumbent and previous central governments comes as Delhi gears up for assembly elections on February 5. The results of the Delhi Assembly elections are set to be declared on February 8.