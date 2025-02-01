Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman continues 'bahi-khata' tradition

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Parliament on Saturday to present the Union Budget 2025. She was seen carrying the Budget document in a digital tablet encased in a "bahi-khata" pouch, a tradition she has been following since 2019.

When did Nirmala Sitharaman abandon the Budget briefcase?

In 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke away from the tradition of using the Budget briefcase and opted for the Indian "bahi-khata" to carry the Union Budget papers. In 2021, she switched to a digital tablet for the same purpose.

Why is the 'bahi-khata' significant?

The "bahi-khata" holds cultural and historical importance in India. For generations, it has been used by individuals across the country to manage accounts and record transactions. This traditional method was employed by traders, merchants, sailors, and small business owners for bookkeeping.

History of the Budget suitcase

Earlier, finance ministers, including Arun Jaitley and Piyush Goyal from the Narendra Modi government, used the conventional Budget briefcase.

The practice of carrying the Budget briefcase originates from British colonial times. The term "Budget" is derived from the French word 'bougette,' meaning leather briefcase. This tradition began in the 18th century with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, or Britain's Budget chief.

In 1860, British Budget chief William E Gladstone used a red suitcase adorned with the Queen’s gold monogram to carry Budget documents. His use of the briefcase was reportedly due to the lengthy nature of his speeches, necessitating the need to store documents.

Budget briefcases in India over the years

In India, finance ministers have carried briefcases in various colours, including red, black, tan, and brown. India's first finance minister, RK Shanmukham Chetty, used a leather portfolio to present the first Budget in 1947. In the 1950s, TT Krishnamachari carried a file bag. In 1958, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru opted for a black briefcase when he presented the Budget while serving as the finance minister temporarily after the resignation of Krishnamachari.

Manmohan Singh, who presented the landmark 1991 economic liberalisation Budget, carried a black bag. Pranab Mukherjee followed suit with a red briefcase, reminiscent of the British Gladstone case. Piyush Goyal was the last finance minister to use a briefcase, presenting the interim Budget in February 2019.