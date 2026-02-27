England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Santner wins the toss for NZ, opts to bat first

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited Harry Brook-led England to bowl first in a crucial Super 8 Group 2 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The match carries significant stakes for the Black Caps as they look to secure a semifinal berth, while England have already confirmed their place in the last four after two successive wins in the Super Eight stage.

England have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament and will aim to carry their winning momentum forward. Harry Brook has emerged as the backbone of their batting line-up, highlighted by a superb century against Pakistan in the previous match. Captain Jos Buttler, though not at his explosive best yet, remains a dangerous presence at the top and could be due for a big innings.

The English side also possesses a versatile bowling attack suited to the Colombo surface. Will Jacks offers an additional spin option alongside experienced left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, giving England the flexibility to adapt to the slow and turning conditions at the Premadasa Stadium.

New Zealand, on the other hand, head into the contest with renewed confidence after a dominant 61-run win over Sri Lanka. That victory significantly improved their net run rate to +3.050 and put them firmly in contention for a semifinal spot.

Under Mitchell Santner’s leadership, New Zealand have leaned heavily on their spin resources. Along with Santner, players such as Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Cole McConchie provide multiple spin options, a strategy that could prove highly effective on the tacky Colombo pitch. Ravindra, fresh from a match-winning performance, is expected to once again play a crucial all-round role.

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

New Zealand playing 11: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

