Budget 2025: From Siddaramaiah to Nitish Kumar, here are CMs' views

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Budget has given Karnataka a ‘khaali chombu' (empty vessel). The Budget, from the country's point of view, especially for Karnataka, is very discouraging. There is no foresight in this Budget.

Our projects, such as the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery in Kanakapura, the Upper Bhadra water project, and the Mahadayi and Krishna river irrigation projects, were not given any consideration. We had high expectations from the Budget, but it failed to meet them.

In Bengaluru, we had requested funds for stormwater drains and business corridors, but what we got is ‘khaali chombu'. There is a coalition government at the Centre. For political reasons, special grants have been given to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Budget is progressive (pragatisheel) and futuristic (bhavishyonmukhi). It will help accelerate the state's growth.

The Makhana Board would boost the cultivation of foxnuts, for which Bihar is known globally. Greenfield airports will address the state's future needs, improving air connectivity and increasing international flights.

The decision to enhance the capacity of IIT-Patna will support technical education in the state.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

A pro-people and progressive Budget; it prioritises the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers while identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years.

The Budget serves as a comprehensive and inclusive blueprint. Additionally, it brings tax relief for the middle class, the backbone of our economy.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

The Budget has betrayed Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu occupies a prominent place in all Union government reports, such as the Economic Survey, the ranking of higher education institutions, and the NITI Aayog report. Page after page, Tamil Nadu's activities are praised, yet the state has been completely ignored in this year's Budget.

Shouldn't financial allocation reflect at least a small part of the interest shown in imposing policies and a language that Tamil Nadu does not accept?

As the Union government keeps reducing its share in projects, the financial burden on the state government is increasing. The Union government, which provides minimal subsidies across various projects, has imposed additional restrictions on Tamil Nadu alone.

The BJP's charade of deceiving the people of India through statements filled with empty rhetoric and deceptive overtones continues. If plans and funds are announced only for states where elections are due or where the BJP coalition is in power, then why call it a Union Budget?

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A dream Budget for the middle class, leading to a significant rise in disposable income. This expenditure will boost demand.

The credit enhancement scheme for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will benefit the sector, generate significant employment, and support Maharashtra’s goal of becoming India’s start-up capital.

Allowing 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector comes with a condition: companies must invest 100 per cent of the premium within the country.

This wise and innovative step will benefit the infrastructure sector. Previously, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) followed this practice, but now private insurers must do the same.