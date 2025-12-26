Friday, December 26, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ready to strengthen communication with India: China slams Pentagon report

Ready to strengthen communication with India: China slams Pentagon report

A Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China's claim over India's Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated "core interests", underscoring Beijing's broader national strategy



China on Thursday slammed the Pentagon report, saying it "distorts" China's defence policy, and "sows discord" between Beijing and other countries. China's Foreign Ministry said it is ready to "enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India."

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, during his regular press conference, said that China views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective.

Lin, while answering a reporter's query on the US report, said, "The Pentagon's report distorts China's defence policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the US to maintain its military supremacy. China firmly opposes the report."

 

"China views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective. We stand ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India, and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship. The boundary question is a matter between China and India and the current border situation between the two countries is generally stable with smooth communication channels. China opposes relevant country's groundless and irresponsible comments," he added.

A Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress has flagged China's claim over India's Arunachal Pradesh as part of its stated "core interests", underscoring Beijing's broader national strategy aimed at achieving the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" by 2049.

The report notes that China's leadership has expanded the scope of its "core interests" to include Taiwan, sovereignty claims and maritime disputes in the South China Sea, the Senkaku Islands, and the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese officials have described the unification of China and contested territories, particularly Taiwan, as a "natural requirement" for national rejuvenation.

Under this strategic vision, a rejuvenated China would operate at a new global level and field a "world-class" military capable of "fight and win" operations, while "resolutely safeguarding" the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

The Pentagon document outlines that China identifies three "core interests" that are central to national rejuvenation and not open to negotiation or compromise. These include the control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the promotion of China's economic development, and the defence and expansion of China's sovereignty and territorial claims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China India china trade India China relations US Pentagon US China trade war

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 7:02 AM IST

