Home / Markets / News / RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rally up to 10% in trade; here's why

RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rally up to 10% in trade; here's why

Railway stocks surged after the Indian Railways implemented a revised passenger fare structure which marks the second fare hike in the 2025-26 financial year

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Railway-related companies’ shares witnessed a sharp rally on Friday, gaining as much as 10 per cent after the Indian Railways implemented a revised passenger fare structure. This marks the second fare hike in the 2025–26 financial year, following a previous upward revision in July.
 
At 10:37 AM, individually, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) hit the upper circuit with a 9.99 per cent gain, while RailTel Corporation of India followed closely, rising 9.52 per cent. Other notable gainers included Ircon International (up 7.97 per cent), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) (up 7.25 per cent), and Titagarh Rail Systems (up 5.38 per cent). Rites, Jupiter Wagons, and IRCTC also traded in the green, posting gains between 2 and 5 per cent.
 
 
The Ministry of Railways has introduced a marginal, graded increase to rationalise fares. Under the new structure, ordinary non-AC class fares have increased by one paise per kilometre. For Mail and Express trains—covering both AC and non-AC categories—the hike is set at two paise per kilometre.
 
The revision applies to premium and express services, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Amrit Bharat, as well as Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. However, certain services like AC MEMU and DEMU trains remain exempt where applicable. 

Relief for daily commuters

In a move to protect frequent travellers, the ministry has kept fares unchanged for suburban services. There is also no increase in the cost of monthly or seasonal tickets for both suburban and non-suburban routes, ensuring that the hike does not impact the daily commute of millions.

Revenue boost and operational sustainability

The fare rationalisation is expected to bolster the national transporter's finances significantly. Estimates suggest the hike will generate approximately ₹600 crore in additional revenue for the remainder of the current financial year. On an annual basis, this could translate into a revenue boost of nearly ₹2,400 crore, assuming current passenger volumes.
 
Justifying the revision, the railway ministry stated that the move aims to strike a balance between passenger affordability and the long-term sustainability of operations. The ministry emphasised that the "rationalisation" was carried out in a graded manner across sleeper and ordinary classes to minimise the burden on lower-income travellers while addressing rising operational costs. 
 

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

