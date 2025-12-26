Friday, December 26, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC shares rise 5% in trade; what is driving investors' interest?

NBCC shares rise 5% in trade; what is driving investors' interest?

NBCC gained after it inked an MoU with the Board of Mumbai Port Authority and entered international real estate space through its arm

NBCC

NBCC shares | Photo: Wikipedia

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NBCC shares rose 4.5 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹121.45 per share. The buying on the counter came after two major developments.
 
At 12:07 PM, NBCC’s share price was trading 3.62 per cent higher at ₹120.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent at 85,094.33.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹32,494.5 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹130.6, and its 52-week low was at ₹70.82. 
 
Firstly, the company inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Board of Mumbai Port Authority, under which it will act as the executing agency and project management consultant for key development works at Mumbai Port. 
 
 
Mumbai Port had earlier, through a letter dated November 26, 2025, had given in-principle approval to engage NBCC on an agency charge of 7 per cent of project cost (excluding GST) for planning, designing, execution and supervision of projects including a CGO Complex, an iconic building, multi-level car parking, an international convention centre, and maintenance of buildings, sheds, wharfs, storage areas, roads, etc. 

The MoU specifically covers the development of a CGO Complex on 25 acres of Mumbai Port land on a turnkey, deposit-work basis, and NBCC clarified that this engagement is in the normal course of its business. 
 
“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NBCC (India) Limited and the Board of Mumbai Port Authority on December 23, 2025, for the development of CGO Complex on 25 acres at Mumbai Port's land, as deposit work on turnkey basis. NBCC will serve as the Project Management Consultant for the said works,” the filing read. 
 
Secondly, the company announced that it is entering the international real estate space by launching overseas real estate operations in Dubai through its subsidiary, NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC.  
 
The subsidiary has purchased a prime land parcel of 14,776.80 sq ft in Dubai Mainland for AED 15 million, which will be used for mixed-use development. 
 
“It is informed that NBCC (India) Limited has taken a step in international real estate by starting its overseas real estate operations in Dubai through NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC. (Wholly owned subsidiary). The NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC bought a prime land parcel of area 14,776.80 sq feet worth AED 15 million in Dubai Mainland for mixed-use development,” the filing read. 

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

