Union Budget 2025: Middle class awaits Sitharaman, memes take over

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the Budget 2025 today, February 1, at 11 am in the Lok Sabha, anticipation is at an all-time high. This marks her eighth consecutive Budget presentation and the Narendra Modi-led government’s first full Budget in its third term. While policymakers crunch numbers and economists prepare their analyses, the real action has already begun online — in the form of memes.

From hopeful tax relief expectations to self-declared ‘budget experts’, social media is abuzz with humorous takes on the budget frenzy. Whether you're dreading the announcements or eagerly awaiting them, one thing is clear: the memes are already stealing the spotlight.

Adding fuel to the meme fire, both Prime Minister PM Modi, invoking divine blessings, said, “I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal…This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation.” Adding fuel to the meme fire, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have prominently mentioned the middle class in their recent speeches.PM Modi, invoking divine blessings, said, “I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal…This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation.”

President Murmu, in her address, mentioned the middle class eight times, signalling that this demographic is front and center in budget considerations. Unsurprisingly, this has led to a new wave of memes depicting the middle class as the ‘chosen ones’ of Budget 2025.